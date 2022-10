Food and water distributions set Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Water and military field rations, known as MREs or meals ready to eat, are being distributed today, starting at 8 a.m. at:

Venice Hyundai, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice

Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice

Wellfield Park, 1400 Lucaya Ave., Venice

Englewood Center Plaza, 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port

