SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida.

Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River.

DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of any flooding or debris before traveling.

