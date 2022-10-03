Englewood community comes together to clean up

ENGLEWOOD , Fla. (WWSB) - Chris Schruber and some of his friends came together to help Suncoast residents clean off debris from their property. Schruber said he is out of a job because of the hurricane, same with his friends, so they posted on Facebook to see if community members needed help cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.

Replies came quickly. A family on the corner of Mango St. and Coconut Ave. had a tree fall onto their roof. The tree barely missed the couple’s bedroom and left significant damage.

The idea to help came to Schruber during the actual hurricane when he saw a neighbor in need of help. Schruber said he didn’t hesitate to help those in need.

“A whole oak tree fell on their house and during the hurricane, I actually ran out at the peak time,” said Schruber. “Running across, the wind was fine but running back it was just miserable and you could tell the way her face was crying she was hurting, you know a lot of people don’t have a lot of money.”

The crew has been traveling across Englewood and Venice to aid community members in their clean-up process and plan to help North Port once the flooding goes away. Those in need of help can reach out to Schruber’s Facebook page and send him a message.

