Education Foundation of Sarasota County starts disaster relief fund

WWSB Generic Stock 7
WWSB Generic Stock 7(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its employees.

Full assessments of damages to schools are ongoing as officials are able to access campuses and receive updates from  staff. Priority is cleaning up and restoring school campuses so teachers and students can return to classrooms.

Online giving can be made here.

Donors who wish to mail contributions are asked to make checks payable to the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and include Hurricane Relief Fund in the memo field. Checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Education Foundation’s LaunchPad4U location in the Rosemary District, north of downtown Sarasota, at 1413 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, Fla., 34236, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

