Dry weather and low humidity will continue into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure at the surface and a north wind is bringing a cool start to the work week. Many areas have temperatures in the lower 60s. There were even reports of morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be sunny today. Moisture is lacking aloft as well and rainfall will be absent today.

We may get an afternoon surge in the wind each day, but that would be the worst of it.

Rivers continue to slowly recede. All rivers have crested and are lowering, but it will take more time for the waters to be contained within the banks.

