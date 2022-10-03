The City of Venice expedites building permits

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice’s Building Department says that it will expedite building permits if owners put “storm damage” as the description of work.

The City will be conducting damage assessments until all structures have been assessed.

Until the assessments have been completed, the total number of inspections that can be done in a day may be limited. If you are unable to schedule an inspection for the next day, the system will allow you to schedule for the next available day automatically.

All permits are to be submitted here.

If you do not have working Internet or a computer, there are stations in the lobby of the Building Department at Venice City Hall set to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Please make sure to bring electronic files with you on a thumb drive.

