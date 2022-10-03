Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew.

Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate.

“I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it is still a necessity at this time for the overall safety of the community. I will continue to monitor the conditions and make amendments until such time that a curfew is no longer necessary. Please stay safe and continue to help each other,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor.

