Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew.
Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate.
“I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it is still a necessity at this time for the overall safety of the community. I will continue to monitor the conditions and make amendments until such time that a curfew is no longer necessary. Please stay safe and continue to help each other,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.
Violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.