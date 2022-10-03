Barring infrastructure damage, FPL estimates 95% restoration by Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has caused massive power outages. Florida Power & Lights has crews on the ground that have been working around the clock.

Power has been restored for more than 80% of impacted customers.

We expect to have power essentially restored to 95% of customers who can safely accept power by 11:59 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7.

Some homes and businesses may have suffered extensive damage that makes them unable to safely accept power.

If the power is on next door but yours is not, make certain that your home or business is ready to receive it by checking your connection.

Here are a few simple ways to confirm:

•You can check your connection by looking at the meter, the box that holds it, and connected pipes and wires on the wall of the building.

•If the meter box, pipes or wires are bent or broken, repairs may be needed before we can restore power. If it looks damaged, contact a licensed electrician. Do not touch damaged equipment. If the meter itself is damaged, restoration personnel will replace it

.•If you have any doubts about your home’s electric system or are unsure of how to proceed, call a professional, licensed electrician.

For customers who can safely receive power, restoration times are updated throughout the day and can be found on FPL.com and the FPL Mobile App. As always, stay safe and thank you for your patience.

