Suncoast Strong
94 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian

The story contains a county-by-county breakdown of death tolls
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Holzapfel's property
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Holzapfel's property(Tj Holzapfel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Now, the death toll is climbing toward 100.

As of 3:30 pm. Monday Oct. 3, the official death toll is at 94 in the state of Florida, according to a list compiled by ABC News. This includes a new reported death in Charlotte County. There has also been an additional storm-related death in Manatee County. Those numbers are fluid and will change frequently.

Four deaths were also reported in North Carolina. That brings the total deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian to 98 nationwide.

Lee County 54

Charlotte County 24

Volusia County 5

Collier County 3

Sarasota County 3

Manatee County 2

Hillsborough County 1

Lake County 1

Hendry County 1

