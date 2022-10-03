Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
A postal truck is shown in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park.
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County

Latest News

Police are trying to figure out who is behind a series of killings in the Stockton, Calif., area.
Police probe series of killings
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Questions remain about Hurricane Ian prep as death toll rises
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice