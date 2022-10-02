Sunday morning update: Power outages on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are continuing to work on restoring power throughout the Suncoast. Here are the latest count of customers without power throughout our counties on Sunday.

Desoto County: 7,030

Charlotte County : 76,820

Sarasota County : 103,480

Manatee County : 56,890

These numbers will continue to fluctuate, but ABC7 will continue to provide updates both on our website and on the air.

