Sunday morning update: Power outages on the Suncoast

www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are continuing to work on restoring power throughout the Suncoast. Here are the latest count of customers without power throughout our counties on Sunday.

  • Desoto County: 7,030
  • Charlotte County : 76,820
  • Sarasota County : 103,480
  • Manatee County : 56,890

These numbers will continue to fluctuate, but ABC7 will continue to provide updates both on our website and on the air.

