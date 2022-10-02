Sunday morning update: Power outages on the Suncoast
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are continuing to work on restoring power throughout the Suncoast. Here are the latest count of customers without power throughout our counties on Sunday.
- Desoto County: 7,030
- Charlotte County : 76,820
- Sarasota County : 103,480
- Manatee County : 56,890
These numbers will continue to fluctuate, but ABC7 will continue to provide updates both on our website and on the air.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.