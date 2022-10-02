Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Police searching for missing man

Michael E. Silcott
Michael E. Silcott(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert for a man missing since Sept. 30.

Michael Silcott, 56, was last seen near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at about 10:30 p.m. Michael is 6-feet tall and was last seen in the photographed shirt and blue shorts.

He also has several medical conditions.

If you know the whereabouts of Michael, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

