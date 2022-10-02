Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice.

These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable.

Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on Oct. 3. These sites – Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, and 250 S. Jackson Road – will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are required to unload vegetative storm debris themselves. However, commercial debris is not permitted, and proof of Sarasota County residency is required.

