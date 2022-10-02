Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

.
.(KAUZ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice.

These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable.

Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on Oct. 3. These sites – Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, and 250 S. Jackson Road – will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are required to unload vegetative storm debris themselves. However, commercial debris is not permitted, and proof of Sarasota County residency is required.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Aerial photos provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Saturday appear to show a break...
Levee breech reported, threatening Hidden River community
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75
Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief