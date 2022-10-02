Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need.

Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port.

The water and food will be available as they arrive and while they last or until 7 p.m. More neighborhood points of distribution will come online as supplies become available. No tarps or ice are available at this time.

