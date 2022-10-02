Salvation Army Feeding Services set to distribute hot meals
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army’s Feeding Services have deployed to some of the hardest hit areas
If you need a hot meal, Feeding Services lunches will be provided around noon and 1 p.m. and dinner will be provided around 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the following locations:
19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte
1602 Kramer Way, North Port
5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda
6220 Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda
21075 Quesda Ave., Port Charlotte
700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood
2155 Ridgewood Drive, North Port
Additional locations and services are developing for Venice and North Port areas.
