Salvation Army Feeding Services set to distribute hot meals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army’s Feeding Services have deployed to some of the hardest hit areas

If you need a hot meal, Feeding Services lunches will be provided around noon and 1 p.m. and dinner will be provided around 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the following locations:

19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte

4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port

14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte

1602 Kramer Way, North Port

5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda

6220 Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda

21075 Quesda Ave., Port Charlotte

700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood

2155 Ridgewood Drive, North Port

Additional locations and services are developing for Venice and North Port areas.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.