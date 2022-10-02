Advertise With Us
North Port water rescues and welfare checks

North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of North Port is working hard to provide assistance to the people who need to get out of the water in surrounding areas. Water rescues and welfare checks have been sent out throughout the day and hundreds have been taken to high ground. A curfew has been implemented from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. People who are traveling for work or evacuating are permitted to be out past the curfew. If you have not received your check please call the police department’s non-emergency number at 941-429-7300.

