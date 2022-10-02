Neighbors helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief

Advertise With Us
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast always comes together when we need each other. As the flood waters recede and we clean up following Hurricane Ian, we want to create a directory of those who help in times of need.

First off, our parent company Gray Media, is partnering with the Salvation Army to raise money for hurricane relief. You can learn more about that here.

Charlotte County Emergency Management:

The Charlotte County Government is setting up distribution centers with water and food.

Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief:

The faith-based group is working to clean up debris and to help homeowners in SWFL.

Suncoast Charities for Children feeding FPL workers and lineman:

If you are one of the people working to restore power, Suncoast Charities for Children is feeding lineworkers at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds daily!

Suncoast Charities for Children are feeding FPL workers
Suncoast Charities for Children are feeding FPL workers

Streets of Paradise Inc.:

The company will be offering free showers for those who need to feel clean and refreshed. They are also in need of donations for high operational costs.

If you are hosting an event, please email us news@mysuncoast.com

