Manatee County Schools will be back in session Oct. 4

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County Schools and its support sites have announced that classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Bus Transportation will resume along with all after-school activities and athletics. The schools were temporarily transformed into shelters during Hurricane Ian. After the storm, they had to be thoroughly cleaned.

The school board released a statement:

“We want to thank all the state and local agencies who have made it possible for us to resume instruction for our students so quickly - especially Manatee County Emergency Management and County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes. We also thank all of the local power companies and utility workers from around the state and nation, as well as district maintenance, custodial and food service teams that continue to work diligently to get our schools ready for Tuesday. After Hurricane Ian, we had 16 schools and 2 support sites without power, so it has taken a heroic effort by many, many people to get this accomplished. Again, Manatee District Schools and Support sites will resume regular operations on Tuesday, October 4.”

