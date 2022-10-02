Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

Manatee County EOC
Manatee County EOC(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City.

On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River. 

In addition, County leadership—including Administrator Scott Hopes—responded personally to the east County area to discover exactly what the residents there were needing most. 

“We want to respond to the human needs,” said Dr. Hopes. We are putting people first.” On Sunday, the county commenced day two of operations at the Myakka Community Center, with breakfast provided by the Salvation Army. 

The mobile kitchen will also help distribute lunch, dinner and snacks at what is now being referred to as the Myakka Command.

In addition, tarps, bug spray, water, sunscreen, ice and even propane are being staged for distribution to those in need. This material delivery is in addition to the over 130 Manatee County employees—from all departments—who have responded to a call for volunteers to man generator stations, answer 3-1-1 calls and assist with any other response and rescue efforts. County Emergency Operations Center functions—ongoing since last weekend—have been staffed by over 100 dedicated workers throughout the emergency, while hundreds of first responders, utilities and public works employees have answered the call to support the community. 

