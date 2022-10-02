Hidden River woman and her animals rescued from Myakka River floodwaters in Eastern Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some very terrifying moments for Susan Kucia at her Hidden River home early Saturday morning. The quickly rising waters of the Myakka River flowing onto her property and into her home.

“I could hear the water at 1 o’clock in the morning, the gurgles coming through my bedroom door,” said Kucia. “I could see the water, it was covering my feet and I grabbed my dogs, ran out the back door and thank God I parked my golf cart right back there.”

Kucia and her dogs would wait to be rescued as they sat on top of the golf cart. This as the waters continued to rise. She was able to call 911. Kucia says an hour later a crew from the sheriff’s office was there by boat rescuing her and her dogs.

“They pulled me off the golf cart, they pulled all the dogs,” said Kucia. “They even went in the house to get one of my dogs that kept going in.”

One of the dogs still remains missing. Neighbors also helping rescue Kucia’s 12 horses.

“The community really came together, if you needed to find a horse, we found a horse,” said Michael Brennan.

The heavy rains from the hurricane and a possible breach of the levee nearby could be to blame for the Myakka River ending up in her home. Kucia says her home is a total loss. She says that she’s grateful to be alive and have her animals.

“I never in a million years would have thought that I would be going through this, I’m still in shock,” said Kucia.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who can help https://gofund.me/b1d4b85e.

