First Alert Traffic: FLHSMV warns drivers to avoid US 17 in several areas

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has suggestions for roadways you should use and sections you should avoid as you travel to SWFL.

Motorists traveling to the South West Florida area are encouraged to use Interstate 75, State Road 80, State Road 60, State Road 31, or US 27 as OPEN roadways.

Motorists are strongly recommended to avoid using US 17 due to multiple road closures at:

  • US 17 closed from Carter Street to Fletcher Street
  • US 17 closed from Sweetwater to State Road 70
  • US 17 closed from Tennessee Street to Sweetwater

Please travel safe, there are many intersections with inoperative traffic signals, pooled water and / or debris on or near roadways.

