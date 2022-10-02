Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As if dealing with property damage from Hurricane Ian isn’t enough, a family in Englewood is dealing with what they say is a much bigger issue.

Although some roads in Englewood may look pretty clear, medicine carriers are saying they can’t get there. It’s a problem for the Coffeey family whose six-year-old son, Treyton, desperately needs his medicine.

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.

His mom, Megan, said she filled the prescriptions she could before the storm.

But some, like his infusions that he gets every 14 days, can’t be filled early and have to be specially ordered.

The infusions give Treyton the antibodies his body needs so he doesn’t get severely sick.

Megan said she has called their specialty pharmacy every day and has even tried having the prescriptions sent as far as Lakeland, but the medicine carriers continue to cancel the orders.

“I think it was my breaking point,” Megan said. “Just because that’s my baby. Not being able to help him and get him what he needs is really frustrating. This is a medicine you can’t get at pharmacies you can’t get over the counter.”

Megan said there was a time when her son was in and out of the hospital and her worry is if he doesn’t get his medicine, they may revert back to that.

