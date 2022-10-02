Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As if dealing with property damage from Hurricane Ian isn’t enough, a family in Englewood is dealing with what they say is a much bigger issue.

Although some roads in Englewood may look pretty clear, medicine carriers are saying they can’t get there. It’s a problem for the Coffeey family whose six-year-old son, Treyton, desperately needs his medicine.

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.

His mom, Megan, said she filled the prescriptions she could before the storm.

But some, like his infusions that he gets every 14 days, can’t be filled early and have to be specially ordered.

The infusions give Treyton the antibodies his body needs so he doesn’t get severely sick.

Megan said she has called their specialty pharmacy every day and has even tried having the prescriptions sent as far as Lakeland, but the medicine carriers continue to cancel the orders.

“I think it was my breaking point,” Megan said. “Just because that’s my baby. Not being able to help him and get him what he needs is really frustrating. This is a medicine you can’t get at pharmacies you can’t get over the counter.”

Megan said there was a time when her son was in and out of the hospital and her worry is if he doesn’t get his medicine, they may revert back to that.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Aerial photos provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Saturday appear to show a break...
Levee breech reported, threatening Hidden River community
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75
Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Country Club Estates in Venice
Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian
Manatee County Schools will be back in session Oct. 4
Michael E. Silcott
UPDATE: Missing man found safe!
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up