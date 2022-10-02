Advertise With Us
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County

Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis(Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 79 in the state of Florida. Officials say that total will only grow. Four deaths have also been reported in North Carolina.

The largest amount is unsurprisingly in Lee County where the Sheriff’s office confirms 49 deaths total and more likely to follow as rescue workers sift through multi-story buildings that had been mostly washed away.

Here are those numbers

Florida: 79

Lee County 42 (via Sheriff’s Office – updated this afternoon)

Charlotte County 23 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Volusia County 5 (MEC)

Collier County 3 (MEC)

Sarasota County 3 (MEC)

Lake County 1 (FHP/MEC)

Manatee County 1 (MEC)

Hendry County 1 (MEC)

MEC = Fla Medical Examiner’s Commission

North Carolina: 4

Statewide 4 (via Governor’s Office)

ABC7 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for additional information on the third reported death in Sarasota. The first two deaths in the county were two individuals on oxygen whose power was knocked out.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

