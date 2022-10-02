Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Dakin Dairy loses several heads of cattle following Ian

Dakin Dairy
Dankin Dairy(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Dakin Dairy in Myakka City confirms they have suffered significant damage and have lost 200 plus heads of cattle following Hurricane Ian.

The group also is seeking food and water for animals and workers. The dairy farm is also looking to rehome animals as they deal with the loss and massive cleanup from Ian.

A post on social media Saturday was seeking to rehome five rabbits. Dakin says they have water and power but also are in need of volunteers to help with cleanup.

If you are interested in donating your time or skills, reach out to Dakin.

