Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

Country Club Estates in Venice
Country Club Estates in Venice(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes all throughout Country Club Estates in Venice were damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Six homes caught fire and completely burned to the ground. Two other nearby homes have fire damage.

Other homes throughout the neighborhood can be seen missing roofs and car ports.

Residents say they are rallying together as a community to rebuild stronger.

