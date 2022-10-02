Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes all throughout Country Club Estates in Venice were damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Six homes caught fire and completely burned to the ground. Two other nearby homes have fire damage.
Other homes throughout the neighborhood can be seen missing roofs and car ports.
Residents say they are rallying together as a community to rebuild stronger.
