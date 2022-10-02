Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames.

Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items, like wedding photos. They didn’t expect to return home to everything completely gone from the fire.

Cindy Bergeron and her husband moved into their home just four months ago.

Now, they’ve lost everything. Their home is one of the ones that burned to the ground.

They aren’t sure what caused the fire, some homeowners we talked to say a transformer blew.

Now the Bergeron’s are forced to start all over.

“Disbelief,” Bergeron said. “It was just disbelief it was shock. I still haven’t cried. It’s totally just disbelief. You kick into a mode of crying isn’t going to help anything. We just have to go on. I’m sure the tears will flow.”

Cindy and her husband say there’s no other place they want to live which is why they plan to rebuild in the same place as soon as it’s safe.

