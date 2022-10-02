City of Sarasota administrative offices set to reopen Oct. 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will reopen Monday, Oct. 3 for normal operations following Hurricane Ian. The regular City Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1565 First Street.

Some City operations are suspended or will be delayed.

Yard Waste/Storm Debris: Normal yard waste collection is suspended. Storm debris, including vegetation, fencing and other materials, should be separated and placed curbside away from utility poles and mailboxes to give crews space to navigate collection machinery. A pickup schedule will be announced soon. As with Hurricane Irma, the hauler will make several passes throughout the city to collect curbside storm debris.

Parks and Recreation: Parks and Recreation facilities are expected to reopen Tuesday, depending upon electricity availability, with community swimming pools opening later. Visitors to City parks should use caution, as many trees and limbs are down and crews are actively working to clear the areas.

For more information on storm debris collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.

