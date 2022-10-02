Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

City of Sarasota administrative offices set to reopen Oct. 3

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will reopen Monday, Oct. 3 for normal operations following Hurricane Ian. The regular City Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1565 First Street.

Some City operations are suspended or will be delayed.

Yard Waste/Storm Debris: Normal yard waste collection is suspended. Storm debris, including vegetation, fencing and other materials, should be separated and placed curbside away from utility poles and mailboxes to give crews space to navigate collection machinery. A pickup schedule will be announced soon. As with Hurricane Irma, the hauler will make several passes throughout the city to collect curbside storm debris.

Parks and Recreation: Parks and Recreation facilities are expected to reopen Tuesday, depending upon electricity availability, with community swimming pools opening later. Visitors to City parks should use caution, as many trees and limbs are down and crews are actively working to clear the areas.

For more information on storm debris collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Aerial photos provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Saturday appear to show a break...
Levee breech reported, threatening Hidden River community
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

Latest News

Manatee County responds to Myakka community
Manatee County EOC
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Neighbors helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief
Suncoast Charities for Children are feeding FPL workers
Suncoast Charities for Children help feed linemen