City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.

Bradenton PD is directing drivers around dangerous flooding and roads that have completely or partially washed away by #HurricaneIan in North Port. pic.twitter.com/OqmBVJ4eEp — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) October 2, 2022

Officers want to remind everyone that if you are not part of an impacted community, stay away. You coming to the scene can impede first responders.

Attached is a map of the current road conditions for major arterey roads in North Port. Conditions can change rapidly. Many roads are still flooded and hazardous and there are many traffic signals out.

