Calm and dry weather will continue into the new work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to hold fast, butting up against the trough left over from departing Ian. The combination will continue to drive our winds out of the north and draw down dry and mild air. The dry air will be reinforced by a week cold front moving in and washing out on Tuesday. Rain-free skies will continue into next weekend. With dew points in the 60′s, which indicates very dry air for this time of year, we will see our evening and overnight temperatures drop quickly after sunsets and keep the overnights in the 60′s. So even without power, outside temperatures will remain comfortable for open-window sleeping.

Flooded rivers remain in the flood stage this morning. However, they have crested and are on the way down. Most will remain above the flood stage for several more days.

The Horse Creek crested yesterday and will recede, but be at the flood stage late this week. However, the stage by Thursday will only be about one foot above the flood stage.

The Peace River at Arcadia crested and will fall this week, but remain well above flood stage into Thursday, with waters about 8 feet over bank-full.

