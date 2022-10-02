Bradenton Police patrol North Port neighborhoods damaged by Ian to prevent crime

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have had their hands full with water recuses following Hurricane Ian . Several neighboring agencies have offered to help keep an eye out for people with bad intentions.

Bradenton Police drove to North Port to patrol communities that had been the hardest to keep an eye for prowlers.

The extra backup is helpful and allowing North Port police to focus on rescuing people stranded by the Myakkahatchee Creek overflowing into nearby communities. The City of Tampa also sent some first responders to aid in rescues.

