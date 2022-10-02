Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police patrol North Port neighborhoods damaged by Ian to prevent crime

North Port neighborhoods patrolled by Bradenton police.
North Port neighborhoods patrolled by Bradenton police.(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have had their hands full with water recuses following Hurricane Ian . Several neighboring agencies have offered to help keep an eye out for people with bad intentions.

Bradenton Police drove to North Port to patrol communities that had been the hardest to keep an eye for prowlers.

The extra backup is helpful and allowing North Port police to focus on rescuing people stranded by the Myakkahatchee Creek overflowing into nearby communities. The City of Tampa also sent some first responders to aid in rescues.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Aerial photos provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Saturday appear to show a break...
Levee breech reported, threatening Hidden River community
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

Latest News

First Alert Traffic: FLHSMV warns drivers to avoid US 17 in several areas
Dry weather continues
Calm and dry weather will continue into the new work week
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs
North Port Police Department
Water rescues continue in North Port