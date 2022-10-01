Saturday morning update: Power outages on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are continuing to work on restoring power throughout the Suncoast. Here are the latest count of customers without power throughout our counties as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning:

Desoto County: 9,648

Charlotte County : 99,012

Sarasota County : 124,090

Manatee County : 75,514

These numbers will continue to fluctuate, but ABC7 will continue to provide updates both on our website and on the air.

