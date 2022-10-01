Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,

Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. There is no cost to residents to use the drop-off sites for residential vegetative storm debris.

Proof of Sarasota County residency, such as a drivers license or utility bill, is required. Residents must unload debris themselves. No commercial debris or vehicles will be permitted to use the sites.

Public drop-off site locations are:

Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice

Any materials transported to the Central County Landfill for disposal will be subject to standard disposal fees.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.