Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,

Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. There is no cost to residents to use the drop-off sites for residential vegetative storm debris.

Proof of Sarasota County residency, such as a drivers license or utility bill, is required. Residents must unload debris themselves. No commercial debris or vehicles will be permitted to use the sites.

Public drop-off site locations are:

  • Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
  • Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice

Any materials transported to the Central County Landfill for disposal will be subject to standard disposal fees.

