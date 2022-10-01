Manatee nonprofit agencies pitching in to help storm victims

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Nonprofit agencies in Manatee County are ramping up to help people struggling in the wake of hurricane Ian:

On Saturday, Manatee County staff delivered tarps and water to the Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., in Myakka City. County leaders are also assessing additional ways to assist the town, which has been inundated with flood waters.

The First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W, Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall to community members displaced from their homes. There is room for up to 100 people, but they are advising anyone coming to bring their own bedding.

The Manatee Mega Pantry food distribution through Feeding Tampa Bay is scheduled for Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the DeSoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.

There are three Meals on Wheels Plus Food Distribution Events scheduled for Monday, October 3, from 1-3 p.m.: Lincoln Park, 501 17th St. East, Palmetto; Myakka Family Worship Center, 33420 Singletary Road, Myakka City; Pride Park, 815 63rd Ave., East Bradenton

Manatee County is helping coordinate even more relief efforts. If you or your organization has a way to help, and would like to, please contact the volunteer coordination team at 941-749-3500, ext. 1522.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501.

