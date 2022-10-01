Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins.
And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
However, there will be recycling collection sites available for residents at the following locations:
- GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton
- Braden River Park, 5201 51st. St. E., Bradenton
- Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto
- Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Buffalo Creek Park 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto
- Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Blvd., Anna Maria
- Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach
- Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach
- Bennett Park, 400 Cyprus Creek Blvd., Bradenton
- Palma Sola Park, 7915 40th Ave W., Bradenton
These locations are for recycling materials only. No other materials will be accepted. All cardboard must be clean, broken down or flattened to be recycled.
RECYCLING CENTER: Manatee County provides a recycling drop-off center for ALL recyclable materials at the Manatee County Landfill, 3333 Lena Rd., Bradenton.
All materials that are accepted in the curbside recycling program can be brought to Manatee County’s Landfill for recycling free of charge. Debris can be prepared as yard waste and placed outside for collection on Wednesdays. Unprepared debris will be collected by contracted haulers on passes through the county which will be scheduled soon.
The Lena Road landfill is open today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will operate Oct. 3-8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landfill fees have been temporarily waived for residential customers.
Please call 941-792-8811 to arrange for disposal of refrigerators and freezers.
For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @manateegov.
