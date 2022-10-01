Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins.

And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.

However, there will be recycling collection sites available for residents at the following locations:

These locations are for recycling materials only. No other materials will be accepted. All cardboard must be clean, broken down or flattened to be recycled.

RECYCLING CENTER: Manatee County provides a recycling drop-off center for ALL recyclable materials at the Manatee County Landfill, 3333 Lena Rd., Bradenton.

All materials that are accepted in the curbside recycling program can be brought to Manatee County’s Landfill for recycling free of charge. Debris can be prepared as yard waste and placed outside for collection on Wednesdays. Unprepared debris will be collected by contracted haulers on passes through the county which will be scheduled soon.

The Lena Road landfill is open today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will operate Oct. 3-8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landfill fees have been temporarily waived for residential customers.

Please call 941-792-8811 to arrange for disposal of refrigerators and freezers.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501.

