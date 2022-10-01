Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County.

Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.

Motorists traveling south on I-75 are asked to detour at I-75 exit 257 (Brandon) east on State Road 60 to U.S. 98. State Road 64 is closed at the county line with Hardee County and State Road 70 is closed at the county line with DeSoto County due to water over the roadway.

Current additional road closures Include:

Upper Manatee River Road just west of Rye Road: water over roadway

28th Ave Drive West at 85th Street East (Palmetto): downed wires on/near roadway

Lepps Road at Bayshore Road (Palmetto): downed wires in trees near roadway

121st and 122nd Avenues East at 77th and 78th Streets East (Parrish): downed wires on/near roadway

36th Ave E just south of 37th Street East (off Ellenton Gillette Rd): possible roadway erosion and tree damage on/near roadway

Britt Rd east of Fort Hamer Road: downed wires on/near roadway

Bunker Hill Rd at 89th Street E: downed wires on/near roadway

River Rd at 69th Street East (south of Tara Elementary): downed wires on/near roadway

15th St E at Tallevast Road: downed wires on/near roadway

7070 15th Street East: downed wires on/near roadway

15th Street East at State Road 70: downed light pole

32790 Taylor Grade Road: tree leaning on power line

1711 45th Street East: pole leaning over roadway

Palma Sola Boulevard south of Manatee Avenue: tree in roadway

30607 Singletary Road: water over roadway

37775 Singletary Road: water over roadway

Wauchula Road 1 mile north of Ballard Rd: water over roadway

Chapman Road: tree and power line down in roadway

Jim Davis Road Bridge: water over roadway

49th St E (Exp Farm Rd) at 22nd Street Court East: low downed wires over roadway

57th Avenue West at 16th Street West: tree down across roadway

Manatee County intersections are slowly returning to normal with power restoration and deployment of generators. However, as of Saturday morning, there are still 49 intersections without signals.

Drivers should continue to treat these locations as a four-way stop. A deployment of 33 generators to main intersections are providing traffic control along priority routes. Staff is working to position even more today.

A total of 17 signals were fixed Friday, but 74 intersections are still damaged. County contractors and staff continue to make repairs.

Road conditions can also be found at FL511.com and mymanatee.org/manateerecovers For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @manateegov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.