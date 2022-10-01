Advertise With Us
Manatee County Cleans Up

(SCSO)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Right now in Manatee County, damages are estimated to be more than 37 million dollars in storm damages. Crews have been deployed to gather data on the residential and commercial impacts of hurricane Ian. If you are looking to get a head start on your Ian cleaning, the good news is in store for you! The Manatee County Landfill at Lena road will offer expanded weekend hours from 8 am-5 pm and extended operating times from 8 am-6 pm allowing residents a chance to remove the debris. We will keep you updated with the latest information.

