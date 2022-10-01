Advertise With Us
Levee breach reported, threatening Hidden River community

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A levee breech is threatening homes with flooding in the Hidden River community, Sarasota County officials say.

A email and text alert was issued about the breach at about 3 a.m. Saturday, saying homes in that area could face 15 feet of flood water.

By 7:40 a.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were working with Sarasota County Fire personnel to go door-to-door and advise residents of potential flooding and to encourage them to evacuate.

The sheriff’s office also clarified via Twitter that the the breach should only affect homes on the east side of the community, located 15 miles east of Sarasota. The gated community has a private airstrip that allows homeowners to keep aircraft at their homes.

