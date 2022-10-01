I-75 reopens after Myakka River flooding
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Interstate 75 has reopened after a section flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the river which runs under the interstate.
The highway was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard to mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard).
However, the exit ramp at Sumter Boulevard, at mile marker 182, remains closed due to flooding.
From @FHPSWFL: Reminder the Exit 182 Ramp remains closed due to extensive flooding! https://t.co/iiqzqVG2Mz— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 1, 2022
