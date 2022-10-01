Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach.

They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out.

“We went to the stores and got them clothes. They have no shoes, they have no clothes their house is destroyed their barns destroyed so we thought you know what we want to step up and help them,” said Debbie Goodman.

A few people headed home just so the family could stay in their hotel rooms.

“To lose everything I just can’t imagine and with two small kids that have toys at home and have things that they love they lost everything,” said Goodman.

The horse farm was passed down from the wife’s father and now it’s gone. Goodman describes the scene when the family arrived.

“To see them get here they were freezing they were cold they were wet, but the kids were still smiling because they’re children.”

They only have a few days at WEC and then they have to find a new place to stay.

“They don’t know where they’re going they only have here for another couple of days and they have 30 horses they have to move somewhere so they’re still wondering what are they going to do,” said Goodman.

Other evacuees set up a donation page to help out the family. Click here if you would like to donate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.