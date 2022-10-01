Advertise With Us
FP&L says progress is being made in restoring power

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chairman of Florida Power & Light says households on the Suncoast should know when their power will be restored by the end of Saturday.

At a news conference at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FP&L Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy said two-thirds of customers statewide have had their power restored as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

He said while there are areas that have sustained substantial damage, “Overall, the system held up really well,” he said. He thanked people whose power has not yet been restored for their patience. “I know it’s hard. For many of you this is a live-changing experience.”

Silagy said the main challenge has been getting people and equipment to troubled areas because of roads blocked by debris and high water. “Arcadia is still underwater. State Road 70 is underwater,” he said. “As soon as the water recedes, we’ll be able to get more access.”

High priority customers, such as hospitals and water treatments plants across the state that are able to operate now have power, he said.

