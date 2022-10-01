Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists.

Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

  • A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.
  • If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
  • At exit 191, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

  • A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.
  • If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).
  • At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

Motorists should avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 191. As motorist safety is the top priority, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps.

