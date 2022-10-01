Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

(AP Images)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car veered onto the shoulder and into a ditch before hitting a tree. The car caught fire; the driver was unable to get out and died at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Sarasota County EOC
Sarasota County Government provides updated info on utilities, services
Monday Flooding Update North Port
North Port neighborhoods deal with aftermath flooding of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Saturday morning update: Power outages on the Suncoast
Levee breach reported, threatening Hidden River community
graphic
Clean up continues, and Cool, dry weather continues for weekend
thumbnail
Futurecast