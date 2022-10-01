Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car veered onto the shoulder and into a ditch before hitting a tree. The car caught fire; the driver was unable to get out and died at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

