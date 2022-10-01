Advertise With Us
Cool and dry weather continues for weekend cleanup efforts

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Like the flip of a switch, rainy season is over for us. Cooler and drier air continues to ease in as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the east coast. Dew points, which were still high in the 70s before Ian hit, now are in the 60s. That means relatively comfortable weather conditions as we clean up this weekend. Temps will struggle to hit 80° for another day. With the cooler and drier air, we could easily stay rain-free through at least mid-October.

Hurricane Season continues for two months, ending November 30th. October is a month that can bring storm development into the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. But starting the month, there is only one disturbance being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. It is just coming off the African coast and will be slow to develop. This one will also stay out in the open Atlantic, not even close to the United States.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

