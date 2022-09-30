Advertise With Us
Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said.

Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.

Vegetation should not be bagged. Piles should be placed 5 feet from your mailbox.

Pickup of city trash and recycling carts is set to resume Monday, Oct. 3, with residents’ normal collection schedule.

Public Works crews are currently assessing our pickup zones to make sure trucks and staff can get in and out of neighborhoods safely. Carts can be placed at the curb separated from debris piles.

“Please be patient; we will get to your property. We are all in this together!” the city said in its announcement.

The City of Venice has specific rules for putting out storm debris for pickup.
