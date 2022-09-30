Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice.

The closure is a precautionary measure due to potentially dangerous conditions.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted to Kings Highway or Parmely Street. Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Marion Avenue or Olympia Avenue. Motorists should use Interstate 75 as an alternate route before reaching the closed intersections to relieve congestion.

Law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.

