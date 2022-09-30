Sunny and rain-free weather will allow river flooding to slowly recede

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Recent double-digit rainfall has produced, in some cases, major and historic river flooding. Every county in the Suncoast is impacted in some way by the river flooding. Here is the latest river stages for the gages on the rivers suffering major flooding:

Manatee River at Rye Bridge will crest Saturday at 15.5 feet and be below flood stage on Monday

Manatee River at Myakka Head crested at 16.7 feet and will be below flood stage on Sunday

Horse Creek near Arcadia at SR72 crested at 19.4 feet and, although receding, will remain above flood stage into Wednesday.

Peace River at Zolfo Springs crested at 27.2 feet and is falling. It will remain above flood stage into Wednesday.

Peace River at Arcadia will crest on Saturday at 23 feet. The flood stage is 11 feet. It will remain above flood stage into Wednesday.

The good news in the river forecast is that as Hurricane Ian gets stronger as it lifts north toward the southern Atlantic coastline, it will pull in dry stable air with a week of rain-free and low humidity conditions. This will allow the rivers to continue to drain and keep evaporation rates high into the weekend.

