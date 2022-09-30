Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SRQ Airport reopens, multiple flights cancelled

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota-Bradenton international Airport has reopened to the public but multiple flights have been cancelled.

The airport closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian and had only been open for emergency response flights. Rick Piccolo told ABC7 Thursday that the airport was going to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m., but urged individuals to check flights before arrival.

As of Friday morning, the vast majority of departures from the airport were cancelled. You can check your flight status here

