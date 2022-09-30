Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian.
The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice
- San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Tr., North Port
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
- Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood
Recipients should be prepared to show proof of residency.
