Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian.

The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Tr., North Port

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood

Recipients should be prepared to show proof of residency.

