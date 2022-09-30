Power outages contributed to storm-related deaths in Sarasota, sheriff’s office says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two unrelated deaths in Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian were both caused by oxygen machines that failed when homes lost power the sheriff’s office said.

Both of the victims relied on oxygen machines. Both machines became disabled due to power loss during the storm, the sheriff’s office said.

One was a 94-year-old male in Palmer Ranch; the other was an 80-year-old woman in north Sarasota.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these two individuals and with all others impacted by this catastrophic weather event,” reads a statement from the sheriff’s office.

