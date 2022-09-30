Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Power outages contributed to storm-related deaths in Sarasota, sheriff’s office says

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian passed...
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian passed through.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two unrelated deaths in Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian were both caused by oxygen machines that failed when homes lost power the sheriff’s office said.

Both of the victims relied on oxygen machines. Both machines became disabled due to power loss during the storm, the sheriff’s office said.

One was a 94-year-old male in Palmer Ranch; the other was an 80-year-old woman in north Sarasota.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these two individuals and with all others impacted by this catastrophic weather event,” reads a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
The bridges to Siesta Key and Longboat Key are still closed Thursday.
Bridges to Siesta Key still closed; bus service still suspended
Power update
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

Latest News

John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Sunny and rain-free weather will allow river flooding to slowly recede
A dirt road in Myakka leading to 22 properties is currently impassable.
Video: Massive flooding concerns residents in Myakka
The latest track of Hurricane Ian
Ian strengthens back to a hurricane and heading to South Carolina
Ian growing again after getting knocked down to a tropical storm earlier today
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday