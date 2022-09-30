Sarasota County schools to stay closed until further notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Damage from Hurricane Ian, combined with the continued need for shelters, will keep Sarasota County schools from reopening Monday, officials said Friday.

“At this point Sarasota County Schools will remain closed until further notice. We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our students and employees in our schools,” an announcement said.

School officials made the decision after assessing buildings. “Over the past several days we’ve had teams assessing our schools and facilities for damage from Hurricane Ian. Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools including massive power outages, down power lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures,” an announcement said.

Also, some schools are still being used as emergency shelters, although they plan to consolidate evacuees to two schools. “North County shelters are now closed with the exception of Tatum Ridge (medically dependent) and Philippi Shores (general population).

“Due to rising waters and road closures, we are in the process of consolidating and transporting our South County Shelters to Phillippi Shores for more stable environment for our sheltered guests,” the announcement said.

More information can be found at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane.

